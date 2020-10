HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – On Saturday afternoon, one person was injured during a rollover in rural Nebraska.

Officials said a vehicle rolled over while it was driving east on 212th Street outside of Homer. A man and a woman were in the vehicle when it rolled.

The driver, a man, was taken to Sioux City for treatment of minor injuries. The passenger, a woman, was not injured.

No charges have been filed.