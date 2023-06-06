SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 29.

A vehicle going southbound on I-29 entered the exit off-ramp at Riverside, failed to see the stop sign and left the roadway and flew into the air off the former Cloverleaf exit and rolled several times after landing.

Sioux City Fire & Rescue was called in when the vehicle started on fire, which was put out quickly.

There was only one occupant in the vehicle and was detained shortly after running from the crash, he was treated and taken to a local hospital for further evaluations.

Sergeant Josh Tyler with Sioux City Police Department said there are a lot of visible signs on the rampway.

“This is actually a very well-marked intersection, you have plenty of notice and view of the stop sign at this exit. So there is not any reasonable explanation that I can conclude today as to why this accident occurred,” said Tyler.

KCAU 9 will bring more information as it becomes available on possible charges the driver may face.