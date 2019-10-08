One injured, cattle killed in crash near Madison

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was injured and two cattle were killed in a crash near Madison, Nebraska Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Main Street and Highway 81 near Madison Monday around 4 p.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.

They said that a 56-year-old woman from Norfolk was driving when the vehicle was hit by a semi hauling cattle as it tried to turn around in the southbound lane.

The car came to rest in the west ditch. The semi rolled on the to driver’s side before sliding about 150 feet down the road.

The woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The semi driver, a 34-year-old man from Clark, South Dakota, refused treatment. The sheriff’s office said that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Two cattle were killed in the crash. The southbound lanes of Highway 81 were closed for about four hours as crews worked to right the semi and extract the remaining cattle. Officials said that multiple area farmers and cattlemen helped in extracting the cattle.