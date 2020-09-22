One injured after rollover near Lawton

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured in a single vehicle crash near Lawton Tuesday.

Authorities received a report of the crash on Highway 20 just east of Lawton around 12:55 p.m.

An official with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said that a pickup was heading west when it hit a soft spot on the shoulder and the driver overcorrected before rolling.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to UnityPoint hospital in Sioux City.

One lane of traffic was closed while crews cleaned the scene.