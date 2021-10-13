NPD: Van crashes into parked trailers, driver hospitalized in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

According to the Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire & Rescue, around 8:56 a.m., they were called to a crash at East Norfolk Avenue and Hickory Street.

Officials said a Subaru was heading west and was going to turn onto South Hickory Street, but a Dodge Caravan crashed into the passenger side of the Subaru. The Subaru flipped onto its side. The Dodge Caravan continued traveling southeast before striking a row of trailers.

Both vehicles are considered totaled, and the parked trailers sustained $7,000 in damages.

The Dodge driver was taken to Faith Regional Hospital, and Michelle Salter, 32, of Council Bluffs, was cited for failure to yield. Police said Salter was driving the Subaru during this incident.