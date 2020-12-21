One hospitalized after two-vehicle collision near Pilger

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Thursday night crash just north of Pilger sent one to the hospital.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 15 Thursday night around 5:45 p.m.

They said a Pickup driven by a 24-year-old woman from Fairbury tried to turn north onto Highway 15 and failed to yield to a westbound SUV driven by a 58-year-old male from Long Pine, causing the two to collide in the intersection.

The male driver was taken to a Norfolk hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Both vehicles were considered total losses. Seatbelts were in use, and airbags did deploy.