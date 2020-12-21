One hospitalized after two-vehicle collision near Pilger

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Thursday night crash just north of Pilger sent one to the hospital.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 275 and Highway 15 Thursday night around 5:45 p.m.

They said a Pickup driven by a 24-year-old woman from Fairbury tried to turn north onto Highway 15 and failed to yield to a westbound SUV driven by a 58-year-old male from Long Pine, causing the two to collide in the intersection.

The male driver was taken to a Norfolk hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Both vehicles were considered total losses. Seatbelts were in use, and airbags did deploy.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories