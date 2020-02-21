One hospitalized after two-vehicle collision near Larchwood

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision near Larchwood, Iowa.

Authorities were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and county road A-10 on the state border Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

James Woods, 66, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a car east on A-10. Authorities said he entered the highway when Angele Reckert, 39, of Larchwood, who was driving a minivan north on the highway, collided with his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said one person was taken to a local hospital for possible injuries. Authorities also said that both vehicles are considered total losses.

Woods was cited for a failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.

The Larchwood Fire and Rescue, the Lyon County Ambulance, the Iowa DCI, and the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency assisted the sheriff’s office.