One hospitalized after two-vehicle collision near Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision near Hull on Wednesday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, authorities investigated the crash at the intersection of Indian Avenue and 340th Street, about three miles southeast of Hull at 1:22 p.m.

They said Derek Vis, 32, of Hull was driving a car on 340th Street, and Andrae Harrison, 53, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was driving a delivery van when the two collided at the intersection.

Harrison was taken to Sioux Center Health for his injuries. Vis reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention

Vis’ car had about $8,000 in damage while the delivery van had sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.

Vis was cited for failure to yield right of way to a vehicle on the right.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Ambulance and Hull Fire Department.