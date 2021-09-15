Assailant, victim hospitalized after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A stabbing victim and assailant were both hospitalized after a stabbing in Sioux City Wednesday evening.

Around 5:12 p.m., authorities to dispatched to the 2000 block Boies Street of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the scene to the suspected assailant covered in blood. Police searched the house and found a family member with stab wounds. The assailant and victim were both transported to MercyOne.

The suspect is in custody and a taser was deployed.

Police are still at the scene and currently investigating.

KCAU has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.