Assailant, victim hospitalized after stabbing in Sioux City

Local News

by: , KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A stabbing victim and assailant were both hospitalized after a stabbing in Sioux City Wednesday evening.

Around 5:12 p.m., authorities to dispatched to the 2000 block Boies Street of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the scene to the suspected assailant covered in blood. Police searched the house and found a family member with stab wounds. The assailant and victim were both transported to MercyOne.

The suspect is in custody and a taser was deployed.

Police are still at the scene and currently investigating.

KCAU has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories