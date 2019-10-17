One hospitalized after hitting combine in Stanton County, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was injured after crashing into a combine Wednesday night near Madison, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a collision of a car and combine on Highway 32 about 10 miles east of Madison. Wednesday around 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Brehmer, 29, of Lyons, was driving east on the highway when he came over a crest and hit the rear of a combine also going east.

Brehmer suffered arm and facial injuries. He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. The combine driver was not injured. Brehmer’s car was considered a total loss.

The sheriff’s office said that the injuries could have been worse if not for the use of seatbelts and airbags. They would like to remind drivers to be aware of farm machinery on roadways during harvest season.