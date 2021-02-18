One hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured Thursday morning in a three-vehicle collision near Le Mars.

The crash happened on C38, just east of Highway 75 around 9:15 a.m.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi with a trailer was going west on C38 after pulling onto the road when a GMC Sierra ran into the rear of the trailer. A Dodge Ram then hit the back of the Sierra.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Sierra, a 41-year-old from Le Mars, was injured and taken to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.

The Iowa State Patrol notes that the driver was wearing a seatbelt.