SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department said that one person was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue for shots fired at 4:13 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male with a single gunshot injury in the 1600 block of Virginia Street, a release stated.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries considered not life-threatening and later released.

The police are still investigating the incident.