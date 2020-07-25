One dead, two injured in overnight crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Early Saturday morning at approximately 12:04 a.m., Sioux City police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Sioux City.

The driver, a 26-year-old male lost control of the northbound vehicle on Veteran’s Memorial Bridge and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road. The vehicle, a 2015 Chevy Equinox received significant damage.

The driver was taken to MercyOne where he died as a result of his injuries.

Two other passengers, a male and a female were also injured in the accident. Both were taken to MercyOne for treatment of their injuries. The female sustained serious injuries while the male received non life-threatening injuries.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash are being withheld at this time. The crash is still under investigation.