One dead, three injured after two-vehicle collision in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – One man has died and more were injured after a two vehicle collision in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Thursday around 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to the collision of a van and a semi at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 110 in Storm Lake, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

The van had three occupants who were taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. One of the three victims, a 55-year-old male, was pronounced dead. The semi driver was taken to a medical center by a private vehicle.

Authorities are not releasing the names at this time.

Highway 7 was closed for about four hours.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Agency assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.