One dead, several hospitalized after car crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Plymouth County authorities said a person has been killed after a car crash on Highway 3 and Highway 140 east of Remsen.

According to a release, a car going north failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a minivan going east. Authorities said that three people were taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital, and confirmed one person has died as a result of the incident.

Highway 3 is currently closed with an emergency detour in place due to the crash.

No further information is being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County’s Sheriff and the Le Mars Police Department accident investigation team.

