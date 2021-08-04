One dead in wrong way crash on I-29

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCAU) – A person has died following an early morning crash on I-29 on Wednesday.

According to the release from the Iowa State Patrol, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-29 North when it collided with a second vehicle traveling north on the same road.

Officials said the collision took place at Exit 89 and caused the southbound vehicle to enter the median, rolling over and ejecting the driver to be as the side doors were torn off. The second vehicle stuck the median.

Carson Stiffler, 39, of Omaha, died due to the collision. Serena Mailes, 20, of Sioux City, was taken to the Missouri Valley Hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories