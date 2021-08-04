One dead in wrong way crash on I-29

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KCAU) – A person has died following an early morning crash on I-29 on Wednesday.

According to the release from the Iowa State Patrol, a vehicle was driving the wrong way on I-29 North when it collided with a second vehicle traveling north on the same road.

Officials said the collision took place at Exit 89 and caused the southbound vehicle to enter the median, rolling over and ejecting the driver to be as the side doors were torn off. The second vehicle stuck the median.

Carson Stiffler, 39, of Omaha, died due to the collision. Serena Mailes, 20, of Sioux City, was taken to the Missouri Valley Hospital.