One dead in Saturday evening shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is dead this morning after a shooting on Sioux City’s westside Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department was informed of a shooting in the 1600 block of West Second Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to MercyOne where he later died from his injuries.

Another person fled the scene and was arrested in South Sioux City.

Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department determined the two involved in the shooting were handling the weapon when it went off and struck the victim.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time.

The investigation is on-going.