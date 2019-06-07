One dead in rollover near Hornick Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash near Hornick, Iowa Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the 2900 block of Grundy Avenue, about three miles north of Hornick, for a rollover Friday around 5:25 a.m., according to the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. A passerby had found the vehicle in the ditch.

First responders said that there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and that person was pronounced dead.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

