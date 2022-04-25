SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials at the Sheldon Fire Co. confirmed one person died in a house fire early Monday morning.

According to the Sheldon Fire Co. Facebook page, crews were called to a structure fire around 1 a.m. at the 200 block of 8th Street. Officials stated that firefighters noted heavy smoke and flames through the building when they arrived and were unable to complete an interior attack.

The department requested assistance from fire departments in Sanborn and Hospers for equipment and crew.

One death was confirmed, and Sheldon Fire is currently waiting for positive identification.

The cause is still under investigation.