One dead, four injured in Highway 81 crash

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash on Highway 81, Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 32 near Madison when a northbound SUV collided with an eastbound car Tuesday at approximately 3:40 p.m, according to police.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest in the northeast ditch.

The eastbound car was a Buick with two occupants. The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Buick’s passenger was trapped in the car and required the jaws of life to remove him. It is unknown if he was wearing his seat belt.

The Buick’s driver was wearing her seat belt and was transported to Faith Regional Emergency Room with possible severe injuries.

The northbound SUV, a Nissan, carried three passengers. Two adults who were wearing their seat belts and an infant in a car seat.

All three were transported to Faith Regional Health Services with varying degrees of injuries.

Police said the scene blocked part of Highway 81 for several hours before it was cleared.

The accident remains under investigation.

