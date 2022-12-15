CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Highway 71, about four miles north of Carroll, when a Chevy Equinox that was traveling southbound crossed the center line and struck a northbound International LT625 semi head-on, Iowa State Patrol said in a report.

According to ISP, the driver of the Equinox, Lorraine Wuebker, 26, of Rockwell City, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the state medical examiner by Carroll EMS. They did not clarify if the semi driver was injured.

Officials said that they currently believe the crash may have been a result of weather conditions, but the incident remains under investigation.