One dead, another injured in Morningside stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died, and another severely injured after a stabbing in the Morningside neighborhood of Sioux City, according to police.

Sioux City Police said they found the two victims with stab wounds, at the 3811 Peters Avenue, shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Both victims were taken to MercyOne Medical Center.

Officials said one of the victims died from their wounds, while the other received serious injuries.

Paul Belk, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and willful injury.

Belk was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday night.

No further information has been released at this time.



