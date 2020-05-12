One dead, another in custody after shooting near Merrill

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead and another was arrested after authorities were called to a domestic disturbance Monday.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the communications center received a 911 call with a caller saying they were being assaulted in a domestic dispute at 20139 Echo Road, about 9 miles west of Merrill, Monday around 11:45 a.m.

While law enforcement was on their way to the location, there was a report of a gunshot and someone had been shot.

Believing that the shooter was still at the location, Combined Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called. The alleged shooter came out before CERT arrived, and they were taken into custody.

After investigating the incident further, authorities learned that there was a man dead in the residence with a gunshot wound. Another person in the residence left and spoke with authorities.

The suspected was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic abuse assault. They are being held in the Plymouth County Jail until they are seen by a judge.

The deceased was takent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa for an autopsy.

Names of those involved are being withheld currently, but are expected to be leleased tomorrow.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and an investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected.

The Le Mars Police Department, Hinton Police Department, Merrill Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, Plymouth County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted the Plymouth Sheriff’s Office.