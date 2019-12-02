One dead after vehicle hits pole on South Lewis Boulevard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died after a single-car crash on South Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the responded to a single-vehicle accident just after 8 a.m. Monday morning on the 2400 block of South Lewis Boulevard. The press release said when the officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver had suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Officials said that based on their initial investigation, the car was heading south on the boulevard when it left the road and struck a pole on the east side of the road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the name of the driver is not being released at this time.