One dead after two-vehicle crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the south side of Norfolk, Nebraska.

Authorities were called to a two-vehicle collision at the 2500 block of South 13th Street in Norfolk Thursday morning around 9:18, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders arrived to the scene and found Donavan Rasmussen, 30, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, deceased.

The sheriff’s office said that based on witness statements, Rasmussen was driving a Jeep north. They said he was speeding, lost control, crossed the median and then hit a cargo truck going south.

The driver of the truck Westley Lyon, 34, from Columbus, Nebraska, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

The road was shut down for about four hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.