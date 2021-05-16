One dead after two-vehicle crash in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A collision in Clay County has killed a man from Spencer, Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, on Saturday around 3:37 p.m., Michelle Schuck, 28, of Sheldon, was attempting to drive onto Highway 71 from 13th Street to drive north. Alex Leewright, 31, of Spencer, was driving south when the other vehicle pulled in front of him.

Leewright’s vehicle hit Schuck’s vehicle from the front and came to a stop in a ditch at the intersection. Schuck’s vehicle came to a stop in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Leewright was taken to Spencer Hospital by ambulance but passed away.