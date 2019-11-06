One dead after two-vehicle crash in Cedar County

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person has died in northeast Cedar County, Nebraska after a collision at the Highway 12 and 81 intersection.

According to the press release they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 81 just 5 miles northwest of Hartington, Nebraska around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said 86-year-old Jacob Keiter of Hartington was traveling east in a Ford pickup when he allegedly did not stop at the stop sign. He then collided with Shane Pedersen, 46, of Peirce, Neb., who was driving south in a Ford pick up.

The press release stated Keiter was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D. and later transferred to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Authorities stated Keiter succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.