One dead after two-vehicle crash near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities said one person has died after a two-vehicle collision near Le Mars.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s said in a release that they were called to a vehicle collision about 10 miles south of Le Mars at the intersection of C70 and K49 Tuesday at 11:41 a.m.

They said that an SUV was going west on C70 when a northbound pickup failed to stop for a stop sign for an unknown reason and collided with the SUV. Both vehicles left the road and came to rest in a field.

The sheriff’s office said one person has died as a result of the collision. The occupants of the pickup were taken to a Sioux City hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Le Mars Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.

No names have been released yet.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor.