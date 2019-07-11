One dead after tractor rolls into ditch near Sutherland

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is dead after authorities said the tractor rolled into a ditch near Sutherland Wednesday night.

Authorities were alerted of the crash Wednesday around 6 p.m. about four miles north of Sutherland at the intersection of 420th Street and Van Buren Avenue, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. They found a tractor on its side with a mower attached through a three-point hitch.

The sheriff’s office said that the Gary Lee Jungjohan, 78, was mowing in the area with the tractor when it rolled into the ditch and on top of him.

Jungjohan was pronounced dead at the scene

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.