One dead after pickup ends in Plymouth County creek bed

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after authorities found a vehicle in a creek bed in Plymouth County.

Authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash near county roads C60 and K18 in Plymouth County Wednesday just before 10 p.m., according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said a vehicle was in a creek bed and that there appeared to be injuries.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the driver deceased.

The sheriff’s office said they believe that the pickup was going north on K18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle started to slide off the road and down an embankment into a creek bed.

The deceased driver was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars. Their name is not being released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.