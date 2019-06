SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Sioux City Tuesday.

The crash happened Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. at the 3100 block of Memorial Drive, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

They said the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed, left the road, and hit a light pole.

The motorcyclist was taken to MercyOne where he later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.