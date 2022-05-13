LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person died following a crash in Lyon County Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Carol Fliear, 71, of Matlock, was driving west around 12:37 p.m. on Highway 9. The vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and crashed into a semi-truck.

Gregory Krieger, 64, of Sibley, was the driver of the semi-truck, and officials said he declined medical treatment. Fliear was pronounced dead at the Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids.

Officials reported that all parties were wearing seatbelts.