One dead after hit-and-run near Sibley

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating what they say was a deadly hit-and-run in Osceola County.

The incident took place on 170th Street about two miles west of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

They said a 911 call Thursday around 9 p.m. reported a body laying on the roadway of 170th Street.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Iowa State Patrol to investigate the incident. The Sibley Ambulance, Ocheyedan Ambulance, Osceola County Roads Department, and Sibley Fire and Rescue are assisting.