One dead after fatal Cherokee County car accident

CHEROKEE, Iowa - One person is dead after a fatal car accident early Saturday morning in Cherokee County.

Shorting after 9 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 977 east of Cherokee.

Police identified the driver to be 68 year old Larry Weede of Cherokee.

The sheriff's department reported that Weede lost control of his vehicle due to slick road conditions, struck a guardrail, and entered the south ditch overturning.

Weede was rushed to the Cherokee Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he then died from his injuries.

Other passengers in the vehicle include; Dianna Weede who suffered serious incapacitating injuries, Brennan Weede and two minor passengers who suffered possible injuries.