One dead after early morning crash near Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – A man has died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday in Clay County, South Dakota.

According to a press release, on Sunday morning, the driver of a Jeep lost control while driving south on South Dakota Highway 19, eight miles north of Vermillion. After losing control, the vehicle entered the east ditch.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was thrown from the Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still being investigated, and the name of the person involved has not been released.