One dead after crash with semi near Schleswig

SCHLESWIG, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died and another was injured after a two-vehicle collision about five miles west of Schleswig, Iowa.

The collisions happened Thursday night around 11:18 p.m. on D Avenue near 170th Street, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said that Karry Schurke, 48, of Denison, was driving a Ford Flex east when the vehicle crossed the center line. A westbound semi driven by Leonel Pena, 33, of Sioux City, braked and steered the vehicle left to evade the SUV. The SUV then reportedly corrected when the two hit in an offset head-on collision.

The semi entered the south ditch, and the SUV came to rest facing north in the eastbound lane.

Schurke died as a result of the crash. Pena was taken to the Crawford County Hospital.