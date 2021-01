ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after a collision about three miles east of Alton, Iowa.

According to a press release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Highway 10 Thursday at 4:51 p.m.

Authorities said that there were two vehicles involved.

One of the drivers died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The names of those involved are currently being witheld.

The crash remains under investigation.