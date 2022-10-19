SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular “One Chip Challenge” and the potential risks that come with it after the district said one student partook in the trend.

Liberty Elementary cautioned families on Facebook about Paqui’s “One Chip Challenge” after the challenge has grown to fame on TikTok.

The school said that ingredient’s in this year’s version of the ‘One Chip’ are harsher than that of previous years and can cause some students to become seriously ill, experience breathing problems, or lose control of certain bodily functions after eating just a small part of the chip. They said that the chip can also cause skin irritation upon contact.

The Sioux City Community School District said that one student was impacted by the challenge. They warn that the trend is like many others in that it often puts students at risk. Read the district’s full statement below.

“The District has received one report of students being impacted by the TikTok trend “The One Chip Challenge.” Unfortunately, this trend, like so many others, often puts the health and safety of our students at risk. To keep our students safe, we are asking for our families’ help in ensuring students do not bring these types of chips to school. We also encourage parents to speak with their students about the dangers of trends like this one.” Sioux City Community School District spokesperson

The school said that the chips will not be allowed on school grounds and is asking parents to continue to be vigilant in monitoring what their children bring to class. The district also encouraged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of certain trends.