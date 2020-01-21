One Bryant Elementary classroom reflects on “I Have A Dream” speech

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People all over the country are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including folks in Sioux City.

The activities that honored the Civil Rights Icon filled Bryant Elementary classrooms with one class reflecting on the “I Have A Dream” speech and the importance behind it.

They also came up with their own statements to express the dreams that they have for the world.

Carrie Edwards, a teacher at Bryant Elementary, says that she believes it’s important for her students to learn the influence this day has on the world.

“I hope that they take away that they can all be influencers of today and that [Dr.] Martin Luther King, not only one person can make a change, but many can,” said Edwards.

The class finished up their activities with different ideas on how they can make the world a better place.