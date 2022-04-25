SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occured on Nebraska Street in March.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Ethan S. Hewitt, 23, was arrested on April 15 on multiple warrants in connection to the investigation of the March 21 shooting in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street.

The release stated that detectives obtained warrants for Hewitt’s arrest while he recovered from gunshot wounds he received during an incident in which he went to a residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street and shot at the occupant of that residence. The intended victim, who was also armed, fired back at Hewitt striking him.

Hewitt was taken into custody and faces charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, attempted burglary, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking stolen firearms, and driving charges.

Hewitt was one of two suspects that opened fire at a residence in the early morning of March 21.