One additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one new case if COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the countywide total to 22 positive cases.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the new case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old.

SDHD also said twelve of the confirmed cases in the county are now listed as recovered.

Courtesy, SDHD

SDHD said all cases are monitored by public health and are considered to be recovered when they meet the criteria to be released from isolation, including: