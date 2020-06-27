Onawa shooting, pursuit ends in arrest

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A Whiting, Iowa, man was arrested early Saturday morning after an altercation in Onawa turned into a brief vehicle pursuit.

Onawa police officers say two assault victims were standing outside an apartment building on the 1100 block of Ruby Street in Onawa when a vehicle traveling past stopped on the street. Three adult males exited the vehicle, with two of them assaulting the two individuals outside the apartment.

One of the men from the car struck one of the victims with a baseball bat while another man from the car pulled out a handgun, threatened both victims, and then fired the handgun.

Based on photos taken by the victims, the vehicle was identified as belonging to Marvin Lynn Hildreth, Jr., 19., of Whiting, Iowa. At approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning after a brief vehicle pursuit, a Monona County Sheriff’s deputy and the Whiting Chief of Police took Hildreth into custody. The other two males, also identified from the victims’ photos, were not with Hildreth.

Hildreth was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and carrying weapons. He is currently being held at the Monona County Jail in Onawa.

The two other men involved in the assault were also identified from the photos, however their identities as well as those of the assault victims have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and criminal charges are expected.