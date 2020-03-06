Onawa residents share their Ragbrai experience

Ragbrai rolled through Onawa two years ago and though the riders are gone, their impact on the community can still be seen today.

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU)– Ragbrai is an event that thousands of people enjoy a year and it has a huge impact on the towns they visit.

Just two years ago another Siouxland town was the starting point.

Ragbrai rolled through Onawa two years ago and though the riders are gone, their impact on the community can still be seen today.

“If Ragbrai came down again and they want help I would jump all over it because it was a lot of work but it was a lot of fun,” said Dennis Parr, the Vice President of the Onawa Lutheran Church.

Parr’s church raised money during the ride by feeding hundreds of cyclists.

“It was a spaghetti dinner. We got it through Hy-Vee and it went over really good. The church hosted close to 200 people to spend the night in the back yard, the side yards, front yards, and in the church. Just talking to those people it was a fun experience,” said Parr.

The money raised went to help make improvements to the church but many organizations around Onawa ended up benefiting too.

“The start town you have everybody there for a longer period than one night. They were here for about a day and a half so we don’t know exactly the number, but I would say it was well over a million bucks that it stimulated in Onawa,” said Brent Mccall, a 2018 Ragbrai executive committee member.

Some of those funds went towards a new welcome to Onawa sign when entering into the town and a Lewis and Clark playground for kids.

The ride itself continues to give back to the community.

“We already have people registering for Onabike, which is our local bike ride and this is from people who had rode Ragbrai two years ago, so the residual effects I think should stick around for a while. Who knows for how long, but we will take anything we can get,” said Curtis Sturgill a 2018 Ragbrai executive committee member.

The Onawa organizers from 2018 said the best advice they can give to communities is that you can never have too many volunteers for the event. Especially with how many people are coming to town. They recently visited Le Mars to offer some advice based on their experiences.