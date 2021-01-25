City of Onawa crews, residents tackle winter storm

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Onawa road crews were hard at work Monday, all too aware what the effects a heavy snowfall might have on local businesses.

Jake Fox, a man who works for the city, says they’re well prepared.

“I mean, kind of puts a damper on things like if we have projects and stuff going on but not too bad for the most part,” Fox said. “We kind of have a good plan going into storms, how things are going to go and what we need to do to get it done.”

Things like keeping the roads clear, putting salt on the ground or shoveling sidewalks help keep businesses running. One employee at a nearby business says they still have customers come in no matter the conditions

“Well, usually you would imagine that a snow day would slow down business but today, we’ve actually been pretty busy. I mean, we’re happy about that, we like being busy and I think we have a lot of regular customers in Frannie’s, so that really helps us out a lot.”

Driving safety is one of the most important things to consider when facing a winter storm. Mike Anson, an Onawa resident, said in conditions like these, he fears for his safety when driving.

“I am a maintenance guy at a nursing home in Sioux City. We are on call half of the week. So if I get called in, in the middle of the night, it will be a mess. So it could have a huge impact. It’s definitely a bummer.”

The snowy conditions another reminder to drive slow and increase your stopping distance.

It also helps to have a winter emergency kit in your car if you do decide to hit the road.