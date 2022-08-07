ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — An Onawa man was arrested Saturday afternoon when he tried to elude officers in a skid loader.

According to a release from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a man that had multiple arrest warrants driving a John Deere 333G skid steer around 1 p.m. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the skid steer fled and attempted to elude officers.

The skid steer driver struck multiple police vehicles when he continued to elude officers by driving around the streets.

Pursuit of the driver ended at 17th Street and Cameo Street when a citizen with a CASE front end loader assisted officers.

The driver, Grant Dahms, 38, of Onawa, was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital and taken to Madison County Jail.

Dahms is being charged with first degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, three counts of assault on a peace officer while using a dangerous weapon, eluding a law enforcement officer, driving while barred, multiple traffic violations, and the original warrants. He is currently being held in the Monona County Jail on a No Bond warrant.

The Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Mapleton Police Department, and the local hospital assisted the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.