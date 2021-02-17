Onawa man thinks he wins $30, turns out to be $30,000

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Onawa man won $30,000 from a scratch off lottery ticket.

Andrew Yanak, 29, of Onawa, won the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. He bought the winning ticket at the Pony Express in Sloan.

“Me and my girlfriend are kind of starting fresh with COVID, and everything being so hard to maintain. This is a huge relief for us. This is going to be huge for us,” Yanak said.

Yanak said he thought he originally won $30 but used the Iowa Lottery’s mobile app to scan his ticket.

“It said $30,000 and I’m like, ‘No! That’s not, that’s fake. I checked it again, and it said $30,000. I didn’t really freak out. I just kind of started crying and shaking a whole bunch,” he said.

He then took the ticket to a gas station, and the store employee confirmed he won the money.

Yanak said he wants to buy a car and pay bills with the prize.

“There are so many things we have been working toward to try to do,” he said.