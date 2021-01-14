Onawa man sentenced to federal prison for failing to register as sex offender

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Onawa man who failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced Thursday to more than 2 years in federal prison.

Tyrone Haskell Tyndall, age 44, from Onawa, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 16, 2020, guilty plea to failure to register as a sex offender. In a plea agreement, Tyndall admitted to residing in Onawa while failing to verify his relevant information as a sex offender with the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyndall was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing a child in Nebraska. Tyndall admitted to violating his requirement to register as a sex offender in Iowa and Nebraska from July 2018 to August 2019, even though he lived in both states during this timeframe.

Tyndall was sentenced in Sioux City federal court to 27 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tyndall is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.