Onawa man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On September 4, an Onawa man was been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Nathan Wagner, 34, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

Officials said, at a hearing, Wagner admitted from around June 2017 through December 2018 in Sioux City that he, as well as other people, distributed more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine. He also admitted that he and another person traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, on a regular basis to get methamphetamine in order to bring back to a Sioux City residence, split up, and sell to others. The residence in Sioux City was within 1,000 feet of Cook Park.

Wagner was sentenced in Sioux City to 88 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term.