NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An Onawa man was arrested in Norfolk after a person reported hearing a woman yelling for help.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, a person reported hearing a woman yell for someone to call 911 in a hotel in the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue Thursday around 9:34 p.m.

Officers located the room and knocked on the door. Ronald Howland, 56, of Onawa, opened the door and said the woman that was yelling was asleep.

The police said once they entered the room, they found a woman with injuries on her face paired with fresh and dried blood. The woman reportedly told the police Howland assaulted her and choked her until she was unconscious. She had tried to call 911, but Howland wouldn’t let her.

Howland was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, and false imprisonment. He was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to the Madison County Jail.