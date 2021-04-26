Onawa Dragway starts season with Spring Warm Up

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday was a great day to get out on the racetrack. That’s exactly what dragsters did as part of the Onawa Dragway’s Spring Warm-up.

And while many racers are on the track, it’s not just the time on the racetrack that counts.

Gary Harper, the Onawa Dragway general manager, said they had a lot of new cars that have been on the racetrack yet. He added drivers are getting a lot of seat time.

“There’s a lot of things to learn. Everybody thinks ‘Well you’re just driving straight,’ but driving the car down the track’s one thing but learning how to win and be competitive, that’s where all the fun begins,” Harper said.

Drivers said they are excited about that competition. Driver Scott Bonsall said the thrill and rush are a lot of fun.

Meanwhile, Chris Bonsall said that one of the best parts is spending time with the family.

“Yeah, every once and a while you get to go fast down the track, but you spend a lot of time with family working on a car, if you have more than one person like we do. The family enjoys being together,” Chris said.

While drivers may only be out on the track for six to seven seconds, it can take hours to get ready.

Drivers said that with many people doing the same thing, many friendships are made.

“It’s all worth it cause you get to spend time with family and have fun out on the track, you get to meet a lot of new people,” Chris said.

“There are a lot of great people out here, they’re family atmosphere, I mean we’ve got kids start racing at seven years old,” Harper said.

He add that one 82-year-old at the track who races on a regular basis and loves doing it.